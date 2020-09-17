Clarifying the Lost Wages Assistance ‘rolling basis’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last week, the New York State Department of Labor announced that $300 lost wages assistance payments were set to begin this week.

Many filers—those who were prequalified, and those who submitted additional certifications by the 5 p.m. deadline on September 15—should automatically receive the additional money in their accounts by tomorrow.

After that September 15 deadline, future payments are supposed to be released on a rolling basis as individuals certify, according to Deanna Cohen from the Department of Labor. After someone completes the additional certifications, payments should then be released to their account the next business day, if they’re eligible.

Just like with regular unemployment benefits and pandemic unemployment assistance, a payment usually appears in an individual’s account or card one or two business days after it’s released. That means that, for someone who certifies on Thursday, the money will appear in their online account Friday, with funds becoming available on Saturday—or Monday if their bank doesn’t operate on weekends.

Take a look at the fact sheet below if you have more questions, or head to the Department of Labor website.