Clean up efforts continue across Western New York following wind storm

(WIVB) – It’s a long day of clean up efforts for crews across Western New York after last night’s storm brought down trees, flooded streets and parks and tore off roofs.

Along route 5 in Lackawanna the high winds caused a billboard to fall right over a Mobile gas station.

“That’s just nuts, it’s nuts. I’m glad nobody got hurt,” said Orlando Glover who lives around the corner from the gas station. He says he had no idea the billboard fell over during the storm.

Clean up crews are out here assessing the damage caused by yesterday’s high winds. A billboard fell on top of this Mobil gas station along route 5 @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/NfEQHXUV4w — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) November 16, 2020

“That wind was hollering so fierce you couldn’t hear nothing but the wind and the creaking of the roofs,” he said. “I was scared our roof was going to collapse that’s how bad the wind came in at us.”

The damaging winds left their mark throughout Western New York. Officials in the city of Buffalo say there were about 34 whole trees knocked down during the storm. Half of those trees have already been removed.

“We have four crews working on advancing that today,” said Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn. “To put that in context, from the October storm in 2019 we had over 200 at the end of the storm so we expect to receive more as daylight comes and people see issues that they maybe didn’t at night.”

Michael Finn with the Department of Public Works gives an update on clean up efforts. He says close to a dozen traffic signals around the city are still out and that Shea’s Performance Arts Center has extensive damage to the roof. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Utly47bD9D — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) November 16, 2020

Sunday’s high winds even caused damage to the roof at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

“Our staff came in this morning, knowing it had been very windy they took a look around the entire complex and checked the roofs on all our buildings and discovered this,” Shea’s president Michael Murphy said. “Also our trash cans were all the way up the street. Past Tupper street so we have a little collecting of those things to do as well.”

A few of the hardest hit areas include Broderick Park and the Erie Basin Marina. Officials expect crews to continue cleaning up the damage throughout the week.

The windows in this car on St. James Place in the Elmwood Village are smashed out after a tree fell on it last night. Crews are cleaning up trees and other debris on the street right now. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/DPyKxLWCcc — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) November 16, 2020

“Our crews need to be prepared to respond to a multitude of different storms,” Finn said. “This could just as easily been a snow storm as a wind storm depending on the year and we work diligently to make sure we’re prepared with whatever mother nature has.”