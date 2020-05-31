Cleanup efforts underway in Buffalo

(WIVB) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the Queen City following Saturday night’s events.

People showed up downtown just after curfew ended at 7 a.m. to begin the cleanup.

Just minutes after the curfew ended, people are already showing up to help clean up the mess from protests in downtown Buffalo overnight. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/tr5WMv0s3P — Christy Kern (@christykern4) May 31, 2020

Volunteers showed up with garbage bags and brooms at Niagara Square, where the protest on Saturday was held.

Quite a different scene at Niagara Square this morning. Several volunteers are out with brooms and garbage bags cleaning up. One man tells me he’s not with any group, he just wanted to help. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/60bDu2U1VT — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) May 31, 2020

Along Elmwood Avenue, many broken store windows are already boarded up.

Liquor store on Main Street Buffalo sustained damage from last nights looting. pic.twitter.com/EqI7XRzLzm — Angelica A. Morrison (@amorrisonWIVB4) May 31, 2020

Just spoke with a man who came out this morning to help clean up on Elmwood. He says he was shocked to see damage to only some businesses. But he says he’s grateful some places were cleaned and boarded up already @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/MpuPSM01No — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) May 31, 2020

Workers swept up glass outside of the 7-Eleven on Elmwood Avenue, where people broke the front window and took items Saturday night.

Workers cleaning up damage to the 7 Eleven on Elmwood. Glass everywhere.. they broke in and took stuff. pic.twitter.com/HCvCseVxRH — Angelica A. Morrison (@amorrisonWIVB4) May 31, 2020

The owner of Buffalo Optical on Elmwood Avenue told News 4 that windows on his shop were broken, and people also ran inside, taking about 100 pairs of glasses.