Cleanup efforts underway in Buffalo

(WIVB) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the Queen City following Saturday night’s events.
People showed up downtown just after curfew ended at 7 a.m. to begin the cleanup.
Volunteers showed up with garbage bags and brooms at Niagara Square, where the protest on Saturday was held.
Along Elmwood Avenue, many broken store windows are already boarded up.
Workers swept up glass outside of the 7-Eleven on Elmwood Avenue, where people broke the front window and took items Saturday night.
The owner of Buffalo Optical on Elmwood Avenue told News 4 that windows on his shop were broken, and people also ran inside, taking about 100 pairs of glasses.