BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Los Angeles Clippers will be “throwin’ it back” and honoring the Buffalo Braves during the 2019-2020 season.

The team announced on Twitter they will add Buffalo Braves threads to their jersey rotation for the upcoming year.

๐“๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐งโ€™ ๐ข๐ญ ๐›๐š๐œ๐ค ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฐ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ญ ๐›๐ž๐ ๐š๐ง.



A classic addition to our 2019-20 jersey rotation. — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 30, 2019

The Braves, who were founded and began playing in Buffalo in 1970, relocated to San Diego Clippers in 1978.

They would become the Los Angeles Clippers in 1984.