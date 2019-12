(WIVB)–News 4 is partnering with Colvin Cleaners to help Western New Yorkers stay warm this winter. Colvin Cleaners held a collection event Saturday at the Reeds-Jenss locations in Amherst and Orchard Park.

The organization has handed out more than 10-thousand coats this season.

The next distribution event will be held Saturday, December 7 at the Belle Center in Buffalo.