Code Blue 15 issued for Jan. 30 and 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There is a Code Blue 15 Sunday night and during the day Monday in Buffalo and Southern Erie County and shelters will be open.

Sunday’s Code Blue locations include:

412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14204 (Formerly a women’s shelter but will be open to all for Code Blues). The location will be open 24/7 and is accessible.

7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15, Holland, N.Y. 14080 (The Rural Outreach Center) from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

586 Genesee Street and the Rural Outreach Center will also be open Monday as daytime warming centers. Clients requiring transportation to the Rural Outreach Center should call (716) 222-4020 or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

To receive Code Blue updates for Buffalo or Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueBuffalo or CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211. Outside of Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for information.