Code Blue 32 issued for Dec. 27-28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A third straight Code Blue 32 has been issued in Buffalo and Southern Erie this week, as shelters will be open again Dec. 27 and 28.

Code Blue locations include:

412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14204 (Formerly a women’s shelter but will be open to all for Code Blues). The location will be open 24/7 and is accessible.

7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15, Holland, N.Y. 14080 (The Rural Outreach Center) from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

586 Genesee St. and the Rural Outreach Center will be open during the day Tuesday as daytime warming centers.

Code Blue Clients will be able to get bus tickets to the shelter at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Monday. They will not be allowed to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours. Those who require transportation to the Rural Outreach Center shelter should call (716) 222-4020, or (716) 240-2220 ext. 106.

To receive Code Blue updates for Buffalo or Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueBuffalo or CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211. Outside of Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for information.