Code Blue: Warming shelters open tonight in Buffalo and Southern Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The expected overnight temperature and winds have triggered a Code Blue for Buffalo and Southern Erie County.

The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless recommends if you see the homeless on the street, direct them to a Code Blue shelter.

Overnight shelters are located below:

Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo: 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo: 6 p.m.to 7 a.m. (Serving men only)

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

A daytime shelter will be open tomorrow from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the Rural Outreach Center and Lincoln Field House.

If transportation is needed to the homeless shelter, WNY Coalition for the Homeless says, “Code Blue clients will be not be permitted access to the NFTA METRO Transportation Center to obtain bus tickets to the Code Blue Shelter until 7 p.m., those who arrive before will be redirected to Harbor House. They will not be allowed to wait at the NFTA.”

To receive Code Blue updates for Southern Erie County, text “CodeBlueSouthernErie” to 898-211.