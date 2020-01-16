Cold Air & Snow On The Way!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- It's back! Oxford Pennant's 'Warmest Cold City in America Sweepstakes' is back for a second year, after it became such a hit in 2019.

The contest will bring two lucky winners to the Queen City, during wintertime. They'll get flown here from any location in the domestic U.S. and will receive a two-night stay at Hotel Henry anytime before March 15.