BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cole Snyder threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns in leading University at Buffalo football to its fourth consecutive win, 34-7 on the road at UMass on Saturday.

Snyder, a Southwestern graduate in his first season quarterbacking UB following a transfer from Rutgers, had scoring passes to wideouts Quian Williams and Justin Marshall in the second quarter, and connected with Cole Harrity in the third.

Al-Jay Henderson ran for an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Alex McNulty kicked two field goals, extending his streak of makes to 13 since missing his first try in the season opener.

UB (4-3) has won three in a row on the road for the third time in 24 seasons since returning to Division I. The previous two instances came during seasons when the Bulls advanced to the Mid-American Conference championship game, in 2008 and 2018. With five of this season’s first seven games away from UB Stadium, the Bulls have traveled 4,448 miles.

Bouncing back from an 0-3 start to the season, the Bulls lead the MAC East division at 3-0 and return home next Saturday to meet MAC West leader Toledo. Three of the final five games are at UB Stadium.

UB has won its past four games by an average of 20 points, and held opponents to a single touchdown in its past two victories.

With touchdown drives spanning 80, 84 and 91 yards at UMass, the Bulls have scored 18 of 23 touchdowns this season on drives of 69 yards or further.

UB tallied 480 yards, its third game this season with more than 460. The defense held UMass (1-6) to 220 yards, its best performance of the season. Ibrahim Kante had two of the Bulls’ five sacks.

Snyder completed 20 of 31 passes, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt, was intercepted twice and did not take a sack. Jamari Gassett led the receivers with four catches for 85 yards. Henderson ran for 99 yards, while Mike Washington and Ron Cook combined for 85.

This was UB’s first meeting with UMass since they were both members of the MAC in 2015. The Bulls improved to 4-1 all-time against the Minutemen.