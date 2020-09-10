Colorado man sentenced to 24 months in prison for threatening his former UB professor

(WIVB) – A Colorado man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for threatening his former University at Buffalo professor.

Daniel Richter, 42, of Boulder, Colorado, was convicted of interstate communication of threat to injure.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Richter was a student in a class the victim taught at UB in 2002.

Around that time, Richter sent “bizarre emails” to the victim and followed her to her car out of class. The victim moved out of WNY after the class was complete.

In 2007, Richter started sending the victim postcards with strange messages and leaving her voicemails on her work phone.

He was charged with fourth-degree stalking in 2008, pleading guilty to the charge in 2009.

In Oct. 2018, the victim reported to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office that she received packages from Richter, and later received over 100 harassing voicemails and emails from him over the next month. A local warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was located in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Comfort Inn in Illinois in Nov. 2018.