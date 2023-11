BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will be making a stop in Buffalo in 2024.

He will perform at KeyBank Center as part of his 47-show ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour on Nov. 16, 2024.

Presale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, and tickets for the general public will go on sale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased by clicking here.