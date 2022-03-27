BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo lawmakers are taking another step in setting up a new Community Police Advisory Committee.

This step comes after the previous board was disbanded earlier this month because of tensions on the board. Common council members say they want mental health experts to come forward and be part of the new committee, as they would be relied upon to help develop and propose better mental health policies for the buffalo police department.

To apply, click here. The deadline is Wednesday, April 13.