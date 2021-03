BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Community Beer Works is partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northtowns.

Western New Yorkers have already helped them donate more than $5,000 to the cause and now they’re taking it a step further.

A dollar from every six-pack of “Good Neighbor IPA” sold this month and in April will be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northtowns, and their distribution partners are also adding a 100 percent match to donations.