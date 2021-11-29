Community comes together to support the West Side Bazaar after a break-in causes thousands in damage

Vendors at the West Side Bazaar are picking up the pieces after a break-in causes thousands of dollars in damage.

Buffalo Police say the break-in happened at around 3 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving. Someone smashed a window at the West Side Bazaar and stole cash boxes and equipment.

The West Side Bazaar is known for its collection of restaurants and stores featuring cultures from Sudan, Burma, Japan and many more. People from the local community and beyond have been stepping up and donating money to help the bazaar recover.

“People have been so generous and wonderful,” said Carolynn Welch executive director for the Westminster Economic Development Initiative, the organization that operates the bazaar. “We’ve gotten contributions from Maine, all the way out to California. We even got a couple from Canada, when people saw the news about what had happened. So, as bittersweet as it is, it does show us that (the bazaar) is such a well loved institution in Buffalo, that even visitors are donating to us.”

Police are still investigating the incident and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Buffalo Police confidential tip line (716) 847-2255. Donations for West Side Bazaar https://www.wedibuffalo.org/donate