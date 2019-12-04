Community Mission partners with local restaurants for Giving Tuesday

(WIVB)– Community Mission is partnering with local restaurants to give back in a big way in Western New York, for its Seventh Annual #GivingTuesday event on Tuesday, December 3.

More than 100 volunteers and eight restaurants from the Niagara community will partner together on this global day of giving to celebrate generosity worldwide.

“Each year, Giving Tuesday provides a wonderful opportunity to engage with our community, to help our neighbors in need,” said Christian Hoffman, Director of Public Relations and Development at Community Missions. “The Niagara community is one that is generous year-round, but we are especially excited to see how much impact our volunteers and supporters can make for this year’s Giving Tuesday event!”

Beginning December 1, local restaurants will participate in “Dining for Dollars,” a week-long event where each eatery will donate a portion of their sales to Community Missions. Participating restaurants include:

TGI Friday’s , 300 3rd St., Niagara Falls, NY; 282-2580 – Will donate 10% of sales on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Parkway Prime , 401 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, NY; 524-3347 – Will donate 10% of food sales on Monday, Dec. 2.

Chill 443 , 443 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY; 284-2501 – Will donate 10% of sales on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

LongHorn Steakhouse , 1861 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY; 297-0347 – Will donate 10% of sales when mentioning promotion on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Anchor Bar , 114 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, NY; 285-2521 – Will donate 10% of food sales on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Power City Eatery , 444 3rd St., Niagara Falls, NY; 304-1990 – Will donate 10% of sales on Friday, Dec. 6.

Rainforest Cafe , 300 3rd St., Niagara Falls, NY; 278-2626 – Will donate 10% of sales on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Bella Vista Ristorante, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, NY; 299-0344 – Will donate 10% of food sales on Sunday, Dec. 8.

For more information visit www.CommunityMissions.org/donation .