WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)- The community came together Sunday to help support an 11-year-old boy fighting a rare cancer.

Dajuan Brown has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. The cancer affects the brain stem making it difficult to move, walk and talk.



Money collected at Sunday’s fundraiser will be used to buy everything that his family needs, including a wheel chair and adding ramps to his home.