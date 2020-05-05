Community rallies together at Brothers of Mercy during social distancing parade for healthcare workers

CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) – Brothers of Mercy Senior Living Facility wanted to do something nice for its residents and healthcare workers to lift their spirits. They asked the community to come together for a little entertainment.

“It’s an exciting day, spirits are high and we just wanted to say thank you to all of our caretakers on our 126 acre campus,” Executive director Nancy Gugino said.

The senior living facility has been on lockdown since mid-March.

As a way to honor the staff, restaurant owner Russell Salvatore, local singer Michael Nugent and the Clarence Fire Company lead a parade around the facility’s campus.

“We are all doing our part right now during this coronavirus, it will be over soon and we will be back to normal relatively soon,” County Legislator Ed Rath said to residents during the parade. “Everyone should take good care and know that we are thinking and praying for all of you.”

They even sang happy birthday to one of the residents through her window. Resident Naomi Slusser, who has lived at Brothers of Mercy for over two years, turned 101 on April 16th.

The celebration is their way of spreading joy during a stressful time to the hundreds of senior residents and the healthcare heroes.

“As we’re getting ready to lift the pause in Western New York, we wanted to have our families come out, wish their residents well,” said Gugino. “They’ve been separated for so long, there’s been such a state of confinement.”

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.