Community turns out to support Eggertsville Hose Company’s annual chicken BBQ event

(WIVB) – The community came out to support the volunteer firefighters of the Eggertsville Hose Company at their annual chicken BBQ event on Sunday.

The event was drive-through this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For $12, patrons got a chicken meal from Carubba’s chicken pit, which is owned by a member of the hose company.

One firefighter said this event is important because it’s been challenging to raise money due to the pandemic.

“It’s great to be able to outreach our community, it’s great to see our firefighters work together,” firefighter John Buttino said. “We haven’t been able to do that much lately with having people quarantined and so forth- having people at the fire station just to do some comradery has been great.”

The hose company told News 4 they’ve had to make some changes to fight COVID-19, including ongoing COVID-19 training for staff.