Community volunteers work to put fresh fruits and vegetables on the plates of older adults in need

Hundreds of bags and boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables were delivered to the homes of older adults throughout the city of Buffalo Wednesday morning.

It was all in an effort to make sure older adults, who may be hunkered down in their homes because of covid-19, are getting the nutrition they need.

“There’s fresh celery, lettuce, tomatoes, bananas, apples, pears, oranges. You need fresh vegetables and fruit. It’s nice to get something nice and fresh,” said Vinnie Guercio store manager.

The effort started with a Go Fund Me spearheaded by Buffalo’s legal community. They raised more than 5 thousand dollars to purchase the food.

“We’ve seen so many people come together for first responders and healthcare workers, but I’ve been really worried about our elders and whether or not they’ve been able to get what they need in a time like this and be able to stay home and stay safe,” said Rebecca Town staff attorney at Legal Aid Bureau.

There were about 100 volunteers who participated in the giveaway. Many of the volunteers were from organizations like Push Buffalo and the Buffalo Police Department

“The most important thing about what’s going on this morning, is that everybody is pitching in which is totally a buffalo thing to do, people see a need and they are jumping in to action to try to fill it,” Amy Martoche Buffalo City Court Judge.

Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/food-and-supplies-for-seniors-on-the-east-side