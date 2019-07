(WIVB) — A compound found in red wine could help astronauts resist the negative impacts of being in reduced gravity.

Scientists suggest that an antioxidant, found in the skin of grapes, could help prevent the muscle loss commonly found after prolonged exposure to reduced-gravity environments.

Experts say the antioxidant could be part of astronauts’ diets if they make it to Mars one day.

The red planet has only about 40 percent of Earth’s gravity.