Concerned WNYers gather in Niagara Falls to show support for Ukraine under threat from Russia

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) – As tensions build between Ukraine and Russia, many Western New Yorkers with ties to Ukraine are standing in solidarity with the European country.

“We wanted to show our solidarity, our friendship and our support,” said Emil Bandriwski, the president of the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center.

Members of the center gathered for a rally in Niagara Falls on Sunday to bring attention to the rising conflict.

“This is repeating history. If we don’t stand up now, the lines are going to keep getting pushed further and further,” said Joseph Mikolaj Rej Jr. “This has happened in the World Wars, the same thing. Countries acted too late and it got out of control.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be preparing to launch an invasion of Ukraine, with more than 100,000 troops positioned around the country.

Those at the rally said they’re standing for freedom for all nations and the right to live in peace.

“There’s a lot of people of Eastern, Central European heritage here and these countries are all affected,”Mikolaj Rej Jr. said. “We want out representative to stick up for our motherland.”

Last week, Congressman Chris Jacobs called the conflict “troubling.”

“Unfortunately, our options to help that situation are very limited now,” Jacobs said. “Our time when we could’ve been better at deterring this was about six, eight months ago and we didn’t do it.”

Congressman Brian Higgins told News 4 that he and local lawmakers also stand in solidarity “to continue to fight for Ukraine’s independence.

“The people in Buffalo and Western New York who are concerned most about Ukraine, they should know that the United States is going to be there to assist Ukraine in the event that there is an invasion of military troops,” he said.