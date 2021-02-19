Congressman Brian Higgins calling on USPS to remove Postmaster General DeJoy

(WIVB)– Buffalo Congressman Brian Higgins is calling on the United States Postal Service to remove the Postmaster General.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Higgins says Louis DeJoy’s changes to the postal service include removing mailboxes and mail sorting machines and cutting overtime, leading to major delivery problems.

“DeJoy’s operational changes – dismantling mail sorting machines, cutting overtime, restricting deliveries, and removing mailboxes – caused widespread delay and harm to the postal service. In the midst of a global pandemic, DeJoy chose to institute significant changes to a delivery system that many Americans relied on to pay time-sensitive bills, receive vital medications, and other basic necessities without any real thought to how it could impact communities. I urge you to quickly nominate leaders to the Board of Governors who are willing to strengthen and improve mail performance and remove those who continue to undermine that goal, including Postmaster DeJoy.” U.S. Representative Brian Higgins (D) NY-26



Higgins says the Postal Board of Governors needs new leaders who would vote to remove DeJoy.