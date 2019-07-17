Congressman Collins proposing ‘Red Light Act’ to withhold federal funding for states that passed ‘Green Light Law’

NEW YORK (WIVB)– Congressman Chris Collins says New York should not receive federal highway funding.

He’s proposing a ‘Red Light Act’ in response to the empire state’s ‘Green Light Law.’

The Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that would withhold these federal dollars from any state that grants a drivers license to illegal immigrants.

New York democratic lawmakers did exactly that in the recent legislative session.

Governor Cuomo calls the proposal “political grandstanding” and said it has no chance of passing in congress.

