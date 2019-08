(WIVB)– Congressman Chris Collins wants to make it easier for people dealing with thoughts of suicide to get the help they need.

He’s making a push to pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act.

It would make 988 the universal phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Collins says most people know to dial 911 but says, the new bill would give those dealing with a mental health crisis an easy number to remember if they need help.