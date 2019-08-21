Congressman Higgins speaks out about border security at US customs Border Protection meeting

Keeping our nation’s borders secure was the topic of a meeting Wednesday in downtown Buffalo.

It was the quarterly meeting U.S Customs & Border Protection Advisory Committee.

The committee advises the secretary of Treasury and the Department of Homeland Security on the commercial operations of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

During his short address, Congressman at Brian Higgins highlighted several topics that are specific to the Western New York region.



Among those topics is the concern, was the loss of border agents the crisis at the US-Mexico border



This meeting was the very first for the US Customs & Border Protection acting commissioner Mark Morgan. The next meeting is set to take place in December in Washington DC.