ConnectLife hosting blood drive at three WNY locations tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – ConnectLife is in need of blood donors- and they’re holding a “Buffalo Sabres Blood Donor Rally” drive tomorrow at three locations in Western New York.

According to a press release from ConnectLife, WNY is in need of blood donations due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the area and blood drives being canceled.

Drives are being held at the following dates and times:

  • Neighborhood Blood Donation Center at the Southgate Plaza: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Neighborhood Blood Donation Center at 4444 Bryant & Stratton Way in Williamsville: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Neighborhood Blood Donation Center at 96 Niagara Street in Tonawanda: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All donors tomorrow will receive a Buffalo Sabres winter hat and will be entered to win a Buffalo Sabres fan package, including an autographed Sabres jersey, Sabres hoodie, Sabres cap, Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill gift card and a Tim Horton’s gift card.

To make an appointment to donate visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 716.529.4270.

