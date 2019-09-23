Conservative Party fights to keep fusion voting

(WIVB)- The New York State Conservative Party is taking a stand in court to try and stop an effort that could end fusion voting.

Fusion voting currently allows candidates to run on multiple party lines, which helps give them a cumulative vote total in an election.

For example, you’ll often see a Republican candidate also running on the Conservative line.The head of the New York Conservative Party believes the state legislature’s creation of a commission to review and recommend changes to state election election law earlier this year is the governor’s push to end fusion voting.

Chairman Gerry Kassar says they’ve filed for a hearing on the matter in supreme court in Niagara County. That hearing is scheduled for November 12.

