Conservative’s choose not to endorse special election candidate for vacant NY 27 seat

(WIVB)–The local Conservative party has recommended not to endorse a candidate to run in the special election to fill Chris Collin’s vacant seat in congress.

This comes one week after the Republican party-endorsed State Senator Chris Jacobs in the race for the 27th Congressional District.



Conservative chairman Ralph Lorigo says he doesn’t want to split the vote for the special election, so his party will sit this one out, but conservatives are recommending attorney Beth Parlato to be their candidate in the June primary.

” We have three gentlemen who want to run this race and a woman with a different perspective. We do feel that the people in the district, given that you have four excellent candidates. The people of the district should make the choice,” Lorigo said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to hold the special election on April 28, the same day as the Democratic primary.