Conserve water order still in effect for the Village of Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A mandatory water conservation order continues to be in effect until further notice in the Village of Mayville.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department, the order is needed to ease the burden on Well #4, currently the only well in use.

All customers are asked to limit their water usage by 50 percent until further notice.

The conservation was issued on June 2 and will be in effect until a treatment system is installed on Well #1 to filter out perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA), the contaminant that forced the village to shut down the well in December 2020, a Tuesday press release from the county health department states.

“The treatment system is currently under construction and is expected to be operational by the end of July,” the press release adds.

Village customers can conserve water in the following ways:

• Do not use any water outside of your home or business including filling swimming pools, washing cars,

and watering lawns and gardens.

• Limit washing clothes during this period or use a commercially available laundromat.

• Use paper plates and disposable silverware to reduce washing dishes. Only run automatic dishwashers

when completely full.

• Use less water for baths and take shorter showers.

• Do not let the water run unnecessarily such as while brushing teeth or shaving.

Questions can be directed to the Village of Mayville Public Works Superintendent at (716) 269-4801, or the County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.