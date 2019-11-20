Construction project in East Aurora causes traffic and garbage issues for residents

A big construction project in the village of East Aurora is not only causing an inconvenience to local businesses, but also to residents. The project is on Oakwood Ave and goes from Park Place through Olean street.

As part of this construction project, the village is installing new water pipes along Oakwood Ave, and that’s created more than just traffic issues for residents.

“I kind of figured it would be a mess but not this long,” Deborah White who lives on Oakwood Ave. said. She one of the many residents who’ve been dealing with all the construction. The road work has been preventing residents from having access to their driveways for more than a month.

“Quick errands you have to think about it twice,” White said.

She said for the most part she tried to work around the construction.

“Parking has been a problem,” she said. “I park at the hotel at the end of the road or they just opened the area across from the bakery. Getting in and out with groceries I use a wheelbarrow.”

However, parking isn’t the only problem. She tells News 4 her garbage isn’t being picked up.

“I haven’t had my garbage picked up in two weeks, because I can’t get it to the curb so it’s kinda piling up,” White said. “I called the garbage company the first week that it wasn’t picked up and they had no idea the construction was going on. So I thought that was a little odd.”

Village officials say there was no garbage pickup one week during the construction because of the weather, but that everything should be on schedule now. Village officials say this project was badly needed. White says she just wishes the village kept the people and businesses on Oakwood Ave more informed.

“This turned into a lake a lot of times when it rained so the drainage wasn’t good,” White said. When I had my plumbing redone the plumber said I wouldn’t want to know how the water was getting to me through those pipes. It’s probably a good thing it was just really rushed.”

Village administrator Kathy Thomas says construction crews will be laying down asphalt on the street by the first week in December. She said residents and business owners will have access to the road and their driveways once that’s completed.