BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A previously convicted felon has been sentenced for robbery and attempted robbery dating back to 2021.

That October, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says Edward Turner, 39, stole several bottles of cologne from a store on Amelia Drive in Orchard Park. According to officials, he left the store without paying for them, which was witnessed by employees who then called police.

After this, the DA’s office says Turner got into the back seat of someone’s vehicle in the parking lot, threatening a woman there.

“The defendant got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away while the victim’s children were inside of the vehicle,” the DA’s office said.

Officials say that before Turner fled, the woman’s children were able to safely get out. The vehicle was then found abandoned on Georgia Street in Buffalo the next day, and they say inside of it, a bottle of cologne, security tag and all, was found.

Less than three weeks later, on November 13, the DA’s office says Turner committed another theft, this time in Buffalo. Turner was accused of entering a W. Chippewa Street business, near Delaware, and forcibly stealing money.

“The defendant reached into his jacket pocket, gestured to the employee that he was in possession of a weapon and demanded money from the cash register,” the DA’s office said.

They say Turner then reached over the counter and grabbed an unknown amount of cash from the open register.

Turner’s guilty pleas came this past May. He was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.