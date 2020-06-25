Convicted sex offender wanted for parole violation arrested in Ithaca

(WIVB) – The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a wanted convicted sex offender who New York State Parole has been looking for since March.

Christopher Campbell and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Tiffany Brown, were apprehended by the Ithaca Police Department on June 20 after being detained by Asset Protection at the Walmart there.

According to U.S. Marshals reports, Campbell allegedly gave a fake name and birth date to the Walmart employee. He was taken into custody after admitting his identity.

Brown was notified of warrants she has out of Ontario and Monroe County, but was released at the scene.