Cool history: Modern air conditioning was invented in Buffalo

It’s a hot and humid summer in Western New York, and air conditioners across the region are getting a workout.

We may only need air conditioning for a few months out of the year, but modern air conditioning was born in Buffalo.

Angola native Willis Carrier designed the world’s first modern air conditioning system in Buffalo in 1902.

Carrier, who was born in 1876, grew up on a farm and was introduced to machines and engineering principles by his mother, Cynthia Van Ness, director of Library and Archives for the Buffalo History Museum said.

“His mother was the person in his family who had a gift for fixing sewing machines and clocks and other machines around the farm,” Van Ness said.

Carrier graduated from Cornell in 1901 and took a job with Buffalo Forge Company directly after.

He created what would become the modern air conditioning system to fix a production issue at a Brooklyn printing plant.

“Paper is one of those materials that absorb water and release water,” Van Ness said. “Humidity was messing up the printing jobs- [Carrier] needed to solve this problem so they could reliably do their jobs without humidity messing up their paper supplies.”

The Pan-American Exposition had just wrapped up at the time, Van Ness said.

“We’d just had a big spot on the national stage trying to support our industries, and he was right in the middle of that,” Van Ness.

Buffalo Forge manufactured the systems in Buffalo until Carrier founded his own company, Carrier Engineering Corporation, in 1915 and moved the factory to Syracuse.

Carrier’s contemporary Frank Lloyd Wright also worked on his own version of air conditioning for the Larkin Building around the same time period, Van Ness said.

“[Wright] was also trying to solve the same problem- how to have cold, clean air inside of a big, sealed up office building,” Van Ness said. “He developed a cooling system with different principles, but these men were trying to solve the same problem in the same place at the same time.”

Air conditioning made it possible for people to live and work in hotter climates in the U.S.

“We take it for granted, but air conditioning really did change the world,” Van Ness. “It made it possible for people to have much more comfortable lives- cities in Florida and Georgia dramatically benefitted from its invention, and it made it possible for people from Buffalo to move to warmer climates as well.”

Carrier was married three times (widowed twice). He died in 1950 and is buried with his wives in Forest Lawn Cemetery.