Cornell to require booster shots for spring semester

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the omicron variant surges around the country, Cornell University announced plans to vaccinate the entire campus population for the spring 2022 semester.

In a Tuesday morning message, Cornell Provost Michael Kotlikoff announced that all students, faculty, and staff will need to receive a COVID-19 booster shot by January 31 or 30 days after you become eligible. Those who get the booster must upload proof to the Daily Check.

“Thank you for your collective efforts adjusting to our Alert Level Red status. We know this was an incredibly difficult end of the semester for students, especially with the abrupt change to finals,” said Kotlikoff. “And we are incredibly appreciative of faculty and staff working around the clock supporting students in county-mandated isolation. Our campus community continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience during this long and frustrating pandemic.”

Kotlikoff said the university will work to come up with a plan for the spring semester in the next few weeks, saying “that as we approach the two-year anniversary of the pandemic, we are all depleted from its impact.”

The announcement comes less than a week after the campus moved to an Alert Level Red as the campus’ lab testing identified evidence of the highly contagious omicron variant in a “significant number” of positive cases last week.