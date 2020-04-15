Corning Museum of Glass featuring artists in weekly web series, ready to reopen whenever they can

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Like most businesses across the Twin Tiers, the Corning Museum of Glass was forced to close its doors due to COVID-19. In the meantime, the artists and staff are keeping the fun alive with a weekly virtual artist series.

During April, each Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST, a featured artist will be active on the Museum’s YouTube channel, ready to chat, answer questions, and share stories with viewers about all things glassmaking.

“It’s really exciting,” said Eric Meek, the Sr. Manager of Hot Glass Programs at CMOG. “We’re taking some Youtube videos that we’ve previously shown, we’ve invited the artist to join in and live chat with the people who are watching the video.”

All of the artists featured in the weekly series have either worked at the Museum of Glass as instructors or guest artists. Previous episodes have been viewed thousands of times on Youtube.

Here are the next two artists lined up to appear in the series.

April 22, 1 p.m.: Eusheen Goines

An internationally recognized flameworker known for his flowing shapes and detailed pattern work, Eusheen will talk about a demo where he created a fillacello pendant.

April 29, 1 p.m.: Kristina Logan and Jeff Mack

Kristina is an acclaimed flameworker known for her precisely patterned and delicate glass beads, while Jeff is a talented, technical glassmaker who works for the Museum. Their presentation focuses on a recent collaboration to combine Jeff’s blown glass goblet components with an intricate signature bead from Kristina for a stem.

Eric says if the museum remains closed (based on state guidelines) through the end of April they will likely line up other artists, including some who appeared in season one of the Netflix series “Blown Away,” which featured staff from CMOG.

“It was a fabulous show and I know that the show was very well received and popular, and I think that paints a good picture for the possibility for a season two.”

In the meantime, the museum is continuing to monitor state guidelines during the pandemic, but the artists can not wait to get back into the studios.

“We’re excited to get back to the museum and be back around the objects that we love, and to get people into the museum to share that with them.”