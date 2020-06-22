Coronavirus case numbers in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an update on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He said there are an additional 552 cases of the coronavirus in the state, bringing the state’s total to 388,488 confirmed cases in New York State.

As of Monday morning there were:

Deaths : 10, lowest since March 21st

: 10, lowest since March 21st Hospitalizations : 1,122 (down from 1,142 the day before)

: 1,122 (down from 1,142 the day before) ICU Hospitalizations : 330

: 330 ICU Hospitalizations that are Intubated : 228

: 228 Total Discharges: 69,710

Cuomo said global public health experts cleared the Mid-Hudson Valley to enter Phase 3 of reopening Tuesday. Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 of reopening Wednesday.

There were 56,780 tests conducted in New York State on Sunday and, 552, or .97 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY New York City 1.10% 1.20% 1.10% Capital Region 0.70% 0.40% 0.70% Central New York 0.60% 0.90% 0.70% Finger Lakes 1.10% 0.40% 0.70% Long Island 1.10% 1.00% 0.90% Hudson Valley 1.10% 1.00% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 1.80% 1.00% 1.40% North Country 0.40% 0.20% 0.10% Southern Tier 0.40% 0.30% 0.30% Western New York 0.80% 0.80% 1.00%

Of the 388,488 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: