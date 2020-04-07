Coronavirus pandemic causes couples in WNY to change their wedding plans

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The coronavirus pandemic is forcing many engaged couples in western New York to postpone their special day, including Jamie Lyons, who had been planning for almost two years.



Jamie was set to marry her fiancé Jacob on April 18, 2020. However, the couple had to postpone the wedding until September. The bride-to-be says it wasn’t ideal but the health of her loved ones come first.

“A wedding can wait you know what I mean,” she said. “Yes it’s been a lot of planning but under all these circumstances I would rather everyone be you know safe and healthy so that when this day comes you know everybody can be there.”

Jamie and Jacob aren’t the only couple who needed to switch things up. Invitation designer Ashley Whitehead says many of her clients are preparing to change their wedding date. She says to make the process as smooth as possible couples should look into other days of the week to work with vendors.

“Look at off days like Thursdays and Sundays,” Whitehead said. “There’s just a better chance that all the vendors will be avaliable on those days as opposed to a Saturday in October.”

Jamie and Jacob decided not to wait to legally become married. On their 8th year anniversary the two tired the knot in front of two other family members. Jamie says she cannot wait to celebrate with her entire family later this year.

“It is what it is, it’s postponed,” she said. “It still is exciting to know that we’re able to eventually have everybody come together.”