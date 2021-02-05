Coronavirus vaccine wait may soon be over for people who are immunocompromised and have comorbidities

Governor Andrew Cuomo is now allowing people who have comorbidities or are immunocompromised to get the coronavirus vaccine starting February 15th.

Cassandra McFeely, 27, has mitochondrial disease. She just gave birth to a son and she’s afraid of what would happen if she caught covid.

“If I get sick, who’s going to take care of him. My husband has to go back to work soon, and with everybody else in our lives and our family not able to get the vaccine, we don’t have reliable help,” said McFeely of Kenmore.

The state’s new announcement could open the vaccine up to her and others with similar conditions.

“What we’re going to do is reallocate the doses that were set aside for the hospital workers, and we will then give that allocation to the local health departments to do people with comorbidities,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In the meantime, health expert say folks who fall in these categories should stay vigilant and continue two wear face masks and limit public exposure.

List from NYS of ailments included



