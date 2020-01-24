Coronavirus worries cause cancellation of annual local Chinese New Year celebration

The Chinese Club of Western New York along with The Confucius Institute of UB have decided to cancel their Chinese New Year Celebration due to worries of the Coronavirus.

An outbreak of the virus happened in China, and now several cases have popped up across the world, including in France and two confirmed cases in the United States – Washington State and Chicago.

The Chinese Club of WNY says, that delaying the New Year’s celebration will help ease concerns and possible exposure to the virus.

The University has a very diverse population. Studies show that about 13% of its undergraduate population is Asian.

University representatives released a statement saying they’re closely monitoring the situation and they’re “taking proactive and prudent measures to ensure the health and safety of the UB community”.

The New York State Health Department says the symptoms of the coronavirus can mimic the flu and include: