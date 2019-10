BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sept. 6, News 4 Buffalo aired a story regarding a 65-year-old Cheektowaga man, Michael Henry, who pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual misconduct.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office provided us with an image of a different, uninvolved individual also named Michael Henry, age 30, which we aired during the story.

That image identified the wrong Michael Henry.

News 4 Buffalo apologizes for our error.