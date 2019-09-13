Corrections officer from Amherst accused of rape at prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A corrections officer was arrested four months after an investigation began at Albion Correctional Facility.

James Castonguay of Amherst is charged with third-degree criminal sex act, official misconduct and two counts of third-degree rape. All told, Castonguay, 29, faces 10 charges.

In May, a criminal complaint was levied against Castonguay, alleging he has unlawful sexual relations with a female inmate at the Orleans County facility. The investigation, according to state police, determined that had also occurred with a second female inmate.

Castonguay was released after he was charged and is next set to appear in Town of Albion Court later this month.