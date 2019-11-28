Costume tradition continues at 124th annual Turkey Trot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 14,000 runners have spent another Thanksgiving morning burning off their turkey and stuffing before it hits the table.

The 124th annual YMCA Turkey Trot once again drew a sold-out crowd.

“It’s a lot of fun. I’ve been doing this on and off for about 20 years,” said a Buffalo native who now lives in State College, Pennsylvania, Syd Sietz.

The local Turkey Trot is the longest consecutively run footrace in North America, organizers say.

Over the years, costumes have become a huge part of the Turkey Trot tradition.

“My daughter always came as a penguin and she passed away from cancer a few years ago so I always wear her penguin outfit,” explained one runner, Melinda Hilton.

“I’ve been Santa for 12 years,” said another runner, Scott Ryan. “Christmas is coming to town.”

This year’s Turkey Trot costumes ran the gamut from traditional Turkey Day get ups to traditional Buffalo icons, like Shark Girl.

Other runners dressed as everything from reindeer to superheroes to Mario Kart characters and more.

“It just lightens it up a little bit; makes it a little less serious,” Sietz said, when asked what the costumes add to the experience.

Of course, some serious thought has to go into the logistics of some of the costumes.

Matt Miller, of Rochester, said his sister, an engineer, helped him figure out how to make his costume as a Bills fan jumping through a table on game day work for him to wear and run.

“Strategically planned with some foam placement,” he pointed out for our News 4 camera. “Pants with a belt loop around it. We planned ahead.”

The costumes are a big part of the fun in the annual Turkey Trot event, which always puts the ‘fun’ in ‘fundraiser’ for the YMCA Buffalo Niagara.

“This is our biggest fundraising event,” YMCA Buffalo Niagara communications director Geoff Falkner said. “We wouldn’t exist without this fundraising event. It’s critical for the community and critical for the Y.”

The registration fees from the Turkey Trot participants goes toward programs like the Y’s swim lessons, summer camps, and childcare services. The money raised through the annual race helps families partake in those programs who otherwise might not be able to afford them.

“We’ve got 2,000 a week in summer camp when summer is in session and 500 of those – 1 in 4 of those – would not be there with out the fundraising and funds raised by the YMCA Turkey Trot,” Falkner pointed out.

There’s an added bonus for the families who take part in the Thanksgiving day tradition. They’re able to perhaps skip a day at the YMCA’s gyms.

After all, they surely burned off the calories from at least some of their Thanksgiving feast by running the annual 8K.