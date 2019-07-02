Countdown to Tall Ships event at Canalside continues

Buffalo is getting ready for a big spectacle this weekend at Canalside. The Basil Port of Call Buffalo event starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.





It will kick-off with a Parade of Sail. That’s when the sailing vessels line-up and form a parade down the water.



The vessels will be from all over the world. They’re coming from places like the Cook Island, Spain and Canada.



“We have a pretty good representation. This is one of the most spectacular fleets in this cycle on the Great Lakes,” said Mike Vogel, event organizer.



The best places to catch a glimpse of the parade is Lighthouse Point and the Outer Harbor.



“This is going to be a major event, probably the biggest party in the waterfront’s history and we’ll have 12 tall ships down here,” said Vogel. “We’ll have a series of events and performances here at Canalside, including some of the national experts and sea shanties in maritime music. So, we’re excited about all of it and we’re expecting a fairly large crowd.”



This is also a heightened security event, and that means, no coolers, cans, bottles or outside beverages. There’s also no weapons, selfie sticks, backpacks, umbrellas, alcohol or illegal substances allowed.



To board ships or to get a closer look you’ll need to get a ticket.



For more information on how to get a ticket or about the festival visit https://portofcallbuffalo.org/