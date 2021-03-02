Counties across the region prepare to distribute coronavirus vaccines for priority group 65 and older

Erie County is expecting a shipment of more than 7 thousand vaccines this week, and of that amount, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says 3,640 doses are designated for people who are 65 and older.

Previously, people 65 and older were only allowed to get vaccinated at local pharmacies or at state-run vaccination sites. New York State has now expanded distribution allowing counties to vaccinate this category.

The state also says transportation to and from vaccination sites will be provided if needed.

As far as how folks can sign up, it’s not exactly clear. The county executive said Tuesday that there’s a waiting list and the county will contact the people who are already on that list.

Other counties that are expanding vaccines to folks 65 and older include Chautauqua County, Cattaraugus County, Allegany County, and Niagara County.

Vaccine information for county-sponsored 65+ vaccinations

Erie County — No specifics other than, the county is contacting folks who already put their name on a waiting list.

Cattaraugus County — Call 716-701-3777 get on the waiting list

Chautauqua County — Call 716-753-4582 or online at www.chqgov.com

Allegany County- Waiting list for 65 and older Call 585-268-9390 or visit www.alleganyco.com/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list