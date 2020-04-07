County Executive says farmers have plenty of milk, no need to limit milk purchases

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Agricultural issues have been brought to the attention of Erie County officials, Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a COVID update Tuesday.
“Farmers have plenty of milk. Please support our local farmers and buy that milk,” Poloncarz said.
Officials say more than 50% of the agriculture industry in the county is dairy.
Some grocery stores are limiting the purchase of milk/dairy to 1-2 items only.
The Cornell Cooperative Extension says there’s no reason for retailers to limit the purchase of those products.