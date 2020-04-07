County Executive says farmers have plenty of milk, no need to limit milk purchases

1  of  4
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Agricultural issues have been brought to the attention of Erie County officials, Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a COVID update Tuesday.

“Farmers have plenty of milk. Please support our local farmers and buy that milk,” Poloncarz said.

Officials say more than 50% of the agriculture industry in the county is dairy.

Some grocery stores are limiting the purchase of milk/dairy to 1-2 items only.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension says there’s no reason for retailers to limit the purchase of those products.

