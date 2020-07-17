Couple separated for months due to border restrictions tie the knot Friday

(WIVB)–A cross-border couple tied the knot today.

We previously introduced you to Pascia and Nick Crawley, who have been making their relationship work despite the separation during the pandemic.

They met about six years ago while Nick was in Canada.

Pascia lives there and Nick is from Kenmore.

They were engaged in December and were previously separated for months because of the pandemic border closure.

They got married this afternoon at St. Mark’s.

We caught up with the groom ahead of the ceremony.

“Feels good…feels good to finally get to marry her. I thought I was gonna have to wait till next year, but here we are,” Nick said. “Everything is planned for next year which will basically be a renewal of the vows.”