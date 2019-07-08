Couple ties the knot with Buffalove-themed wedding

The Buffalove was in the air over the weekend as a local couple tied the knot with a 716-themed wedding.

Matt and Nicole Martin hosted a “Buffalove” themed wedding, complete with a Buffalo-inspired cake and appearance by MC “Rex Rhymin'”, whose song “Hey, It’s Buffalo (Trap Queen Remix)” went viral in 2015.

Neither of the Martins are originally from the Queen City.

Matt is originally from Albany, and came to Buffalo to attend graduate school at D’Youville College.

Nicole said Matt was a New York Giants fan when he first came to Buffalo, but quickly was swayed to the Bills Mafia.

“Within 24 hours, he was a fan,” Nicole said.

Nicole hails from New Paltz and attended graduate school at Canisius College.

The couple are Buffalo Bills season ticket holders and originally wanted to host their nuptials at New Era Field.

“We wanted everyone to share our love of Buffalo,” Nicole said.

The couple provided their guests at the hotel with Buffalo-themed guest bags. They served beef on weck at their rehearsal dinner and put Buffalo-themed favors on the table at the reception.

Guests had glow sticks in Buffalo Bills colors, and the groom swapped his suit jacket for a Bills-patterned one at the reception.

Nicole flew Rex Rhymin’ and his girlfriend in from out of town as a surprise for Matt.

Not all of their out-of-town family members knew who the MC was, but quickly got into the Buffalo spirit, Nicole said.

“I did the introduction and asked everyone to put their favorite team aside for the night,” Nicole laughed.