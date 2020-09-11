Couple who had Pride flag ripped from Hamburg storefront honored by State Assemblyman Sean Ryan

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Hamburg business that had its Pride flag ripped from its storefront and burned continues to get support from the community.

State Assemblyman Sean Ryan visited the owner of DeaLea Photography and her wife on Thursday.

Ryan presented the couple with a proclamation to honor their bravery for standing up against hate.

The incident happened in August, and owner Deanna Kroll-Haeick said she and her wife Katya were shocked that someone would do it- but that it was a teaching moment for her children.

Assemblyman Ryan said it was incredible to watch how they turned a dark moment into a source of light for the community.