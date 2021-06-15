Covid-19 chains are off and now many local barbershops, food service, gyms and others are resting easy

The state’s rollback of the remaining covid restrictions was good news for many local businesses.

The Men’s Room Barbershop is located on Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg. The management says, they would love to see the seats filled in the shop, but they lack employees.

“Things have been rough, we’re having a hard time getting people to want to work, and come in and have a steady job, especially with unemployment,” said Gabrielle Sandel, who helps her mother run the shop. “So, it’s difficult to get people to come in consecutively.”

About a mile down the road, at Michael’s Catering & Banquets returning to 100 percent capacity is music to their ears.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for we’re available to do anything again,” said Joe Gargano general manager. “It’s been horrible. We do volume in this building and we have not been able to do volume.”

In addition to capacity guidelines, the rollback includes other restrictions like contact tracing, health screenings and social distancing.

The owner of Catalyst Fitness says, for members who still want to social distance, she’ll have a section just for them.

“I do have members that still have masks of, whether they’re vaccinated or not,” said Amy Bueme owner of Catalyst Fitness. “Yes we are moving forward, but again there’s that word empathy, because I’m comfortable and 50 percent of my members are comfortable, I also want to be thoughtful to the members that still want to be cautious.”